版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 02:36 BJT

BRIEF-Middlesex Water says Q4 earnings of $0.19 per share

March 3 Middlesex Water Company :

* For three month period ended December 31, 2016, operating revenues were $31.8 million, up 2.9% from $30.9 million for same period in 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.19 Source text: [bit.ly/2mOAazO] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐