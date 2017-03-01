版本:
中国
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Midland and SOQUEM resume drilling Southeast of Balmoral's Bug Lake Gold Zone

March 1 Midland Exploration Inc

* Midland and SOQUEM resume drilling Southeast of Balmoral's Bug Lake Gold Zone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
