BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Midland States Bancorp Inc:
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 commercial FHA revenue $6.7 million
Says net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $27.5 million, an increase of 5.8% from $26.0 million for Q4 of 2016
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F