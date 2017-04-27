版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 27 Midland States Bancorp Inc:

* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 commercial FHA revenue $6.7 million

* Says net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $27.5 million, an increase of 5.8% from $26.0 million for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
