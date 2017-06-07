BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp reports public offering of common stock

June 7 Midsouth Bancorp Inc:
* Midsouth Bancorp, Inc. announces public offering of common
stock
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - commenced a public offering of
$50.0 million of its common stock through a firm commitment
underwritten offering
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - to use about $32.0 million of net
proceeds of offering to redeem all of its outstanding series b
preferred stock issued to U.S. Treasury
* Midsouth Bancorp-intends to use remaining portion of net
proceeds from this offering to enhance its capital structure, to
fund future organic growth
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: