BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum Q1 earnings per share $0.72

* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc
* Midstates Petroleum announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Achieved total company production of 23,562 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Q1 of 2017
* Focus for remainder of 2017 will continue to be on controlling costs and growing shareholder value
* Midstates Petroleum Company - to reduce downside commodity price risk and protect cash flow, Midstates reinstated a hedging program in January 2017
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement