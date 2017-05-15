版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一

BRIEF-Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings reports 9.89 pct passive stake in Ormat Technologies

May 15 Ormat Technologies Inc

* Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd reports 9.89 percent passive stake in Ormat Technologies Inc, as of May 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2rh3ZdE) Further company coverage:
