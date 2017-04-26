BRIEF-Migme Ltd enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc.

BRIEF-Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain units
April 26 Migme Ltd
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction
* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries
* Says announced a landmark strategic agreement with Five Star Food Service
* Glycomimetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock