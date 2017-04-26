版本:
中国
2017年 4月 26日

BRIEF-Migme Ltd enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc.

April 26 Migme Ltd

* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
