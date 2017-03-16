BRIEF-Mikron Holding FY 2016 net sales up at CHF 256.0 mln

March 16 Mikron Holding AG:
* In FY overall, group achieved annual net sales of 256.0
million Swiss francs ($256.28 million)(previous year: 228.6
million, +12%), order intake of 243.6 million francs
* FY EBIT of 4.1 million Swiss francs(previous year: 2.5
million frans, +64%).
* Board of directors will be proposing to annual general
meeting a distribution from reserves from capital contributions
of 0.05 francs per share (prior year: chf 0.05 per share)
* Mikron group is anticipating modest sales growth in 2017.
* Group is expecting a slight improvement in EBIT.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9989 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)