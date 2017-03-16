BRIEF-Mikron Holding FY 2016 net sales up at CHF 256.0 mln

Fitch Affirms Zurich Insurance Company IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zurich Insurance Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA-' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. ZIC is the main operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects ZIG's very strong business profil