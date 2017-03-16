版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Mikron Holding FY 2016 net sales up at CHF 256.0 mln

March 16 Mikron Holding AG:

* In FY overall, group achieved annual net sales of 256.0 million Swiss francs ($256.28 million)(previous year: 228.6 million, +12%), order intake of 243.6 million francs

* FY EBIT of 4.1 million Swiss francs(previous year: 2.5 million frans, +64%).

* Board of directors will be proposing to annual general meeting a distribution from reserves from capital contributions of 0.05 francs per share (prior year: chf 0.05 per share)

* Mikron group is anticipating modest sales growth in 2017.

* Group is expecting a slight improvement in EBIT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9989 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
