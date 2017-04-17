版本:
BRIEF-Milacron Holdings files for offering of up to $100 million

April 17 Milacron Holdings Corp:

* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million

* Milacron Holdings Corp says the shares are being offered by its selling stockholders, co will not receive any proceeds from the sale Source text - bit.ly/2onmSKc Further company coverage:
