版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 02:07 BJT

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings says unit to expand Greenville manufacturing facility in Greenville, Michigan

April 26 Milacron Holdings Corp:

* Co's unit DME Company will expand its Greenville manufacturing facility in Greenville, Michigan

* Milacron plans to invest approximately $5 million and create up to 70 full-time jobs in Michigan

* Milacron plans to consolidate operations of its mold technology manufacturing and fabrication to its Greenville, MI location

* Expansion and investment announcement follows recent decision to close a DME facility in Youngwood, PA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐