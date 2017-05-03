版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 07:15 BJT

BRIEF-Milacron prices public offering of 12 million shares

May 3 Milacron Holdings Corp

* Milacron Holdings Corp - priced public offering of 12 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $17.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
