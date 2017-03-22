BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT and Starwood Capital agree to revised going private transaction

March 22 Milestone Apartments Real Estate
Investment Trust:
* Milestone Apartments REIT and Starwood Capital Group agree
to revised going private transaction that will result in
unitholders receiving US$16.25 per trust unit
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment -
institutional unitholders representing about 16 pct of co's
voting units committed to vote in favor of deal
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust- senior
management agreed to certain financial concessions and
commitments totaling more than $7 million
