版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific begins epidural instrument clinical rollout in MENA regions

Feb 22 Milestone Scientific Inc:

* Milestone Scientific Inc provides update regarding distribution and product platform strategy for epidural instrument

* Milestone Scientific Inc - begun its clinical rollout for epidural instrument in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions

* Milestone Scientific- continuing collaboration with key opinion leaders in Italy with focus on expanding clinical utilization at key hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐