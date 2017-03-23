版本:
BRIEF-Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 pct stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13 - SEC Filing

March 23 Noodles & Co

* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing

* Mill Road Capital II LP-Acquired shares of common stock of Noodles & Co based on belief that common stock represents attractive investment opportunity Source text: [bit.ly/2nhRiQs] Further company coverage:
