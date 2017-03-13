版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Mill Road Capital issues letter to class A shareholders of ecology and environment

March 13 Ecology And Environment Inc-

* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. Says issues letter to class a shareholders of ecology and environment

* Mill Road has nominated two class a directors to board of eei as alternatives to candidates nominated by board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
