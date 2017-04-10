版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Mill Road Capital sends letter to Ecology and Environment Inc shareholders

April 10 Mill Road Capital:

* Urges shareholders to vote "for" Mill Road's nominees in connection with Ecology and Environment annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐