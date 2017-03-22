版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 07:46 BJT

BRIEF-Millar Western Forest Products announces increased support for its note exchange transaction

March 22 Millar Western Forest Products Ltd

* Millar Western Forest Products Ltd announces increased support for its note exchange transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
