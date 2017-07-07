FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
BRIEF-Millenmin Ventures Inc updates proposed reverse takeover transaction involving Cuban Golf Resort Development
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 晚上6点06分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Millenmin Ventures Inc updates proposed reverse takeover transaction involving Cuban Golf Resort Development

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Millenmin Ventures Inc:

* Says announces update to the proposed reverse takeover transaction involving a private placement and acquisition of a 49% interest in a Cuban Golf Resort Development

* Says since announcing control placement, co has been informed one of four investors would not be able to complete in timely manner

* Says co intends to proceed with control placement with BICL and remaining three investors

* Says control placement will be reduced by 4.5 million common shares and by 74.6 million subscription receipts

* Says BICL agreed to extend term of its $125,000 loan to co, to provide new $1.5 million loan facility to co

* Says on completion of control placement, BICL, other investors to together hold about 61.8 percent of issued, outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below