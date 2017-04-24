版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-MILLENNIAL ESPORTS TO ACQUIRE STREAM HATCHET

April 24 Millennial Esports Corp

* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP TO ACQUIRE STREAM HATCHET

* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS WILL ISSUE 2.95 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF MILLENNIAL ESPORTS AT AN ISSUANCE PRICE OF $0.225 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
