BRIEF-Millennium Management LLC reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Delek US Holdings as on March 27 - SEC Filing

April 4 Delek US Holdings Inc

* Millennium Management LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Delek US Holdings Inc as on March 27, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nUNtPO] Further company coverage:
