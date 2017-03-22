版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Millennium Management reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

March 22 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

* Millennium management llc - reports 5.2 percent passive stake in red robin gourmet burgers inc as of march 17 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐