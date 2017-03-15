版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Miller Industries Q4 EPS $0.38

March 16 Miller Industries Inc

* Miller Industries reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 sales rose 8.9 percent to $148.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
