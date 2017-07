BRIEF-MiMedx announces Q2 earnings per share $0.07

July 26 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc

* MiMedx announces record results for the second quarter of 2017 and raises full year revenue guidance

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $76.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $79 million to $80 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $309 million to $311 million

* Adjusted EPS for 2017 projected to be in range of $0.31 to $0.33

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $304.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $76.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: