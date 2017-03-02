版本:
BRIEF-Mimedx audit committee announces completion of investigation

March 1 Mimedx Group Inc:

* Mimedx audit committee announces completion of its investigation

* Audit committee finds no wrongdoing by Mimedx management

* Audit committee's investigation determined that company has appropriately recognized revenue

* Mimedx- audit committee investigation found no credible evidence to indicate that any changes to co's previously issued financial statements are necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
