BRIEF-MiMedx Q1 earnings per share $0.04

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Mimedx Group Inc
* Mimedx announces record results for first quarter of 2017
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $73.5 million to $75 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $303.5 million to $307 million
* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to $72.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $71.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $303.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $71.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes