BRIEF-MiMedx Q1 earnings per share $0.04

April 28 Mimedx Group Inc

* Mimedx announces record results for first quarter of 2017

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $73.5 million to $75 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $303.5 million to $307 million

* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to $72.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $71.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $303.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $71.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
