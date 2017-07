July 13 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc

* MiMedx announces that its second quarter revenue exceeds the guidance range

* Q2 revenue $76.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.2 million

* MiMedx Group Inc says Q2 2017 revenue of $76.4 million exceeds MiMedx guidance range of $73.5 to $75.0 million