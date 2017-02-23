BRIEF-Mimedx reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Mimedx Group Inc
* Mimedx announces 2016 record results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue $69.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $302 million to $307 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $69.5 million to $72.5 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 30 to 36 percent
* Mimedx group inc sees adjusted EPS for 2017 to be in range of $0.31 to $0.33
* Says 2017 adjusted EBITDA expected to be in range of 21% to 23% of revenue
* Q1 revenue view $69.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $302.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mimedx Group Inc - co authorized an additional increase of $10 million to share repurchase program, bringing total authorized to date to $86 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
