版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Minco Gold Corp says Ken Cai will retain his role as CEO

June 28 Minco Gold Corp

* Minco Gold Corp - Ken Cai, will retain his role as chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
