BRIEF-Minco plc announces possible offer for by Dalradian Resources Inc

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Minco Plc:
* Possible offer
* It is in discussions with dalradian resources regarding possible disposal of its 2% net smelter return royalty on curraghinalt gold deposit
* Disposal in return for issue of 15.5 million new Dalradian shares in total
* Possible offer would be on for every 1 Minco share 0.0243 new Dalradian share
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock