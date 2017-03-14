BRIEF-Mincom Capital provides update regarding reverse takeover/change of business transaction

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Mincom Capital Inc
* Mincom capital inc.: update regarding reverse takeover/change of business transaction
* Mincom capital -entered into a non-arm's length agreement to purchase all of issued and outstanding shares of braille holdings inc. Held by grafoid inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard