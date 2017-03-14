版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 02:26 BJT

BRIEF-Mincom Capital provides update regarding reverse takeover/change of business transaction

March 14 Mincom Capital Inc

* Mincom capital inc.: update regarding reverse takeover/change of business transaction

* Mincom capital -entered into a non-arm's length agreement to purchase all of issued and outstanding shares of braille holdings inc. Held by grafoid inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
