版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Mind CTI Q1 earnings per share $0.05

May 4 Mind Cti Ltd

* Mind cti reports first quarter 2017 results, mind cti to host annual meeting of shareholders

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $4.5 million versus $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐