BRIEF-Mindbody acquires Lymber

March 28 Mindbody Inc:

* Mindbody acquires Lymber

* Mindbody Inc - integration of Lymber's Technology into mindbody platform will begin immediately, with initial rollout expected in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
