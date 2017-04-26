BRIEF-Mindy Grossman to step down as CEO of HSN

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Hsn Inc
* Mindy Grossman to step down as ceo of hsni after transition period
* Grossman's resignation will be effective on may 24, 2017
* Grossman will not stand for election to board of directors at annual meeting of shareholders on may 24
* HSN Inc - board has retained a national search firm to assist with search for a successor to Grossman that will include both internal, external candidates
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement