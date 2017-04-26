版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Mindy Grossman to step down as CEO of HSN

April 26 Hsn Inc

* Mindy Grossman to step down as ceo of hsni after transition period

* Grossman's resignation will be effective on may 24, 2017

* Grossman will not stand for election to board of directors at annual meeting of shareholders on may 24

* HSN Inc - board has retained a national search firm to assist with search for a successor to Grossman that will include both internal, external candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐