版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Minerals Technologies names Castagna group president, performance materials & construction technologies

March 15 Minerals Technologies Inc:

* Minerals Technologies - Gary Castagna named group president, performance materials & construction technologies

* Minerals Technologies Inc - reorganizes performance materials and construction technologies units into one operating segment

* Minerals Technologies Inc - D.J. Monagle, COO, specialty minerals and refractories, appointed group president, specialty minerals and refractories

* Minerals Technologies Inc - Jon Hastings, senior vice president, corporate development, selected to lead company's organizational structure in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐