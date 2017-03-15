BRIEF-Minerals Technologies names Castagna group president, performance materials & construction technologies

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Minerals Technologies Inc:
* Minerals Technologies - Gary Castagna named group president, performance materials & construction technologies
* Minerals Technologies Inc - reorganizes performance materials and construction technologies units into one operating segment
* Minerals Technologies Inc - D.J. Monagle, COO, specialty minerals and refractories, appointed group president, specialty minerals and refractories
* Minerals Technologies Inc - Jon Hastings, senior vice president, corporate development, selected to lead company's organizational structure in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.