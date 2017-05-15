BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences announces outcome of meeting with FDA

May 15 Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva announces outcome of end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA

* Minerva - pivotal phase 3 trial design to include monotherapy administration of MIN-101, primary endpoint of improvement in negative symptoms of schizophrenia

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - planned initiation of MIN-101 phase 3 development in second half of 2017