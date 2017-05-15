BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences announces outcome of meeting with FDA

Corruption watchdog's attack on central bank stuns South Africa
* Watchdog wants to change SARB's role of protecting rand value
May 15 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva announces outcome of end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA
* Minerva - pivotal phase 3 trial design to include monotherapy administration of MIN-101, primary endpoint of improvement in negative symptoms of schizophrenia
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - planned initiation of MIN-101 phase 3 development in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Lonestar resources announces retirement of its 12% second lien notes