BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences enters amendment to co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Minerva Neurosciences Inc:
* Minerva Neurosciences - on June 13, co entered amendment to co-development and license agreement between company and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - amendment to co-development and license agreement related to company's min-202 product candidate
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment, minerva will gain global strategic control of development of min-202 to treat insomnia
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment janssen will forego its right to royalties on min-202 insomnia sales in Minerva territories
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has agreed to make an upfront payment to Minerva of $30 million upon effectiveness of amendment
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Minerva also entered into a stock repurchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to make a $20 million payment at start of a phase 3 insomnia trial for min-202
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to a $20 million payment when 50pct of patients are enrolled in the trial for min-202
* Minerva Neurosciences - to repurchase all of about 3.9 million shares of Minerva stock held by Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc at $0.0001 per share
* Minerva Neurosciences-Janssen agreed to waive remaining payments due from Minerva for phase 2 development of min-202, which total about $13 million Source text: (bit.ly/2rwQciU) Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.