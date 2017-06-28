BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences prices 5 mln common shares at $7.75 per share

BRIEF-Shell's floating liquefied natural gas facility leaves South Korea shipyard
* Shell's prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility left Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea this morning
June 28 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva neurosciences announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $7.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hertz global holdings - hertz corp took steps to utilize portion of proceeds from issuance of 7.625% senior second priority secured notes due 2022
* Bioverativ inc - on june 28, entered into a credit agreement by and among bioverativ and certain subsidiaries as borrowers - sec filing