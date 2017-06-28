版本:
BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences prices 5 mln common shares at $7.75 per share

June 28 Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva neurosciences announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $7.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
