2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences Q1 loss per share $0.30

May 4 Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* Minerva Neurosciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and business updates

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Minerva Neurosciences - existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to meet cash commitments for at least next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
