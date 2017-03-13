BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences reports Q4 loss per share of $0.27

March 13 Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva Neurosciences reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results and business updates

* Q4 loss per share $0.27

* Expects to initiate phase III testing of min-101 in schizophrenic patients with negative symptoms in second half of 2017

* Expects existing cash,cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet anticipated capital requirements for at least next 12 months