BRIEF-Minerva provides update on phase 3 design and development strategy for MIN-101

May 15 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva provides update on phase 3 design and development
strategy for MIN-101
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - in phase 4 development,
company plans to conduct additional trials to expand profile of
MIN-101
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc -co's next step is planned
initiation of a pivotal phase 3 trial with MIN-101 in second
half of 2017
* Minerva Neurosciences - plans for its phase 3 and phase 4
clinical development of MIN-101, a drug targeting negative
symptoms in schizophrenia patients
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc says may conduct a trial in
adolescents at high risk for schizophrenia who during prodromal
phase manifest negative symptoms
* Minerva Neurosciences- plans to assess indications as
expansion options for MIN-101 in development program beyond
planned phase 3 study in schizophrenia
