2017年 6月 15日

BRIEF-MINEWORX ANNOUNCES E-WASTE JV WITH ENVIROLEACH TECHNOLOGIES

June 14 Mineworx Technologies Ltd

* MINEWORX ANNOUNCES E-WASTE JOINT VENTURE WITH ENVIROLEACH TECHNOLOGIES

* JOINT VENTURE WILL BE BASED ON 20% OF NET PROFITS PAYABLE TO MINEWORX

* ENVIROLEACH WILL BE MANAGER OF PARTNERSHIP

* CO WILL GRANT ENVIROLEACH EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO USE PATENT PENDING HM X-MILL TECHNOLOGY IN E-WASTE PROCESSING SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
