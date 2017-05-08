版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Minister of Labour of Honduras agrees Ascendant resources' new collective bargaining deal with union leadership

May 8 Ascendant Resources Inc

* New collective bargaining deal with union leadership has been agreed to and ratified by Minister of Labour of Honduras

* Agreement aligns interests of workers and company and is valid for three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
