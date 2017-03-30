版本:
BRIEF-Mint Corp will not have sufficient funds to pay installment of interest for its series A debentures, series C debentures due on March 31, 2017

March 30 Mint Corp

* Mint Corp - will not have sufficient funds to pay installment of interest for its series a debentures, series c debentures due on march 31, 2017

* Mint Corp - company has initiated discussions with holders of debentures to discuss a compromise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
