BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc

April 25 Mira Vii Acquisition Corp:
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement
with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
* Pursuant to agreement, co's unit will amalgamate with
Goodfood to complete co's qualifying transaction
* Amalgamated corporation will become a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Mira at time of completion of amalgamation
* Upon completion of amalgamation, it is intended that co
will be known as "Goodfood Market Corp."
* Upon completion of transaction, anticipated that Jonathan
Ferrari will be CEO, Chairman of "Goodfood Market Corp"
* Upon completion of transaction, Neil Cuggy will serve as
CFO, COO, director of "Goodfood Market Corp"
* Upon deal completion, anticipated that 12.5 million of
co's shares will be consolidated into 562,500 post-consolidation
co's shares
