2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics receives EU orphan designation for MRG-106

May 24 Miragen Therapeutics Inc-

* Miragen Therapeutics receives EU orphan medicinal product designation for MRG-106 for the treatment of cutaneous t-cell lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
