BRIEF-miRagen Therapeutics reports Q1 revenue $500,000

May 10 miRagen Therapeutics Inc

* miRagen Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 revenue $500,000 versus $900,000

* miRagen Therapeutics Inc says MRG-106 clinical data to be presented at ASCO in June 2017

* miRagen Therapeutics Inc says cash balance sufficient to fund operations through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
