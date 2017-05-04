版本:
BRIEF-Mirati Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.73

May 4 Mirati Therapeutics Inc:

* Mirati Therapeutics - expect currently available cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments sufficient to fund operations into late 2018

* Mirati Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
