BRIEF-Mirna Therapeutics qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders $8.7 mln vs $8.9 mln

March 14 Mirna Therapeutics Inc

* Mirna therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016

* Mirna therapeutics inc - engaged a financial advisor and has been pursuing activities to identify and evaluate strategic alternatives

* Mirna therapeutics inc - pursuing activities to identify and evaluate strategic alternatives, including a possible merger or sale of company

* Mirna therapeutics inc - qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders $8.7 million versus $8.9 million

* Mirna therapeutics - strategic process is active and ongoing and co is pursuing discussions with third parties on a range of potential transactions

* Mirna therapeutics- expects to incur additional restructuring charges under u.s. Gaap of about $0.3 million through six months ended june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
