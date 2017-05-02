版本:
BRIEF-Misonix reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

May 2 Misonix Inc

* Misonix reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 sales rose 32 percent to $7.2 million

* Misonix inc- at march 31, 2017, company maintained cash and cash equivalents of $11.9 million with no long-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
