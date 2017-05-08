版本:
BRIEF-Mistras Group Q1 earnings per share $0.06

May 8 Mistras Group Inc:

* Mistras Group announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $163.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $160.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mistras Group Inc says company's 2017 financial guidance remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
